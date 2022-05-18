Turnout Surged In Final Days As Oregon Voters Continued Trend of Voting Late

For most of the past two weeks, the story of the May 17 primary focused on voter discontent, as measured by a variety of polls. But Oregonians turned in a massive number of ballots in the last two days of the election, with more ballots post-marked May 17 still to arrive.

That continues the recent trend of voters hanging onto their ballots until the last minute. Here, drawn from statistics compiled by the secretary of state’s elections division, is the percentage of ballots turned in on the last two days of mid-term primary elections:

2006 39%

2010 43%

2014 43%

2018 46%

2022 49% (so far; some number of ballots are still in the mail)

That looks like a tidy trend. It would look less neat if the 2002 mid-term election were included (50%). It is unclear what happened that year.

The second point worth making about ballot returns is that the absolute number of ballots elections officials have received so far (978,224) is 75,000 more votes than have ever been cast in a mid-term primary. That will grow because this is the first election in which officials will count ballots post-marked on election day.

Yet because the number of registered voters continues to increase because of automatic registration, the percentage of voters casting ballots (33.2% currently) looks low. That’s because most newly registered voters are not affiliated with any party and vote a much lower rate (13.1% so far) than Republicans (47.1% so far) and Democrats (44.9% so far).

Here’s what turn out in percentage terms has looked like in recent primary elections (note that it is higher in presidential election years).

Turnout in Oregon midterm primaries







