WW Wins Nine Awards in Northwest Journalism Contest

From the Department of Shameless Self-Promotion: WW received nine awards last week from the Society of Professional Journalists in a five-state contest.

The Region 10 Excellence in Journalism Contest picks the best work by newspapers in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana and Alaska.

Among the awards WW received: first place among medium-size newsrooms for reporter Sophie Peel in environment and natural disaster reporting for her cover story on Portland’s heat islands (“The Hottest Place in Portland,” July 14, 2021).

Arts and culture editor Andi Prewitt won first place in soft news feature writing for her history of the tater tot, while art director Mick Hangland-Skill took first prize for his year-end photo essay of Portland places reshaped by the events of 2021.

WW received the second-place award for general excellence among midsized newsrooms.