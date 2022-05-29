Democratic Nomination in Lake Oswego House District Still in Doubt as Tally Increases

LOOK HERE: A volunteer asks a question regarding a ballot at the Clackamas County elections office on May 23. (Blake Benard)

The slow ballot count in Clackamas County has the Democratic candidates for House District 38 in limbo.

Democratic voters in the district are nearly evenly split between Multnomah County voters in Southwest Portland (about 12,700) and Lake Oswego voters in Clackamas County (about 11,700).

In Multnomah County, Neelam Gupta, a Lake Oswego School board member, leads Daniel Nguyen, a Lake Oswego city council member, by 325 votes of 7,004 cast. But in Clackamas County, as of the end of day May 29, Nguyen has received 299 more votes of the 5,243 votes counted.

That means Gupta is currently ahead by 26 votes.

Gupta had an early lead that has narrowed as the Clackamas County tally proceeds (Multnomah County is done counting). On May 20, her lead stood at 328 votes then it declined steadily as officials counted incremental ballots, reaching a low of 51 votes at the end of May 27. But on May 28, the count in Clackamas County jumped by more than 1,000 votes and Gupta gained ground for a change. Her lead bounced up to 84 vote as of Saturday night.

But after the count on Sunday, Gupta’s lead narrowed again, to 26.

Based on the participation in the Multnomah County portion of the district (55% of voters turned out) there may not be too many more Democratic votes still to be counted in HD 38. (As of the end of May 29, the participation in Clackamas County’s portion of HD 38 is at 51%.)

The threshold for an automatic recount is two-tenths of 1%—or 26 votes if there end up being 13,000 ballots cast for the entire district.

County Clerk Sherry Hall has promised to finish counting the ballots (a process delayed by misprinted ballots that must be hand-duplicated) by June 13.



























