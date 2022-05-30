Raging Grannies The Raging Grannies walk in front of The Joy Store along 5th Avenue during their Silent March of Sorrow on Memorial Day, May 30, 2022 in Portland, OR. (Blake Benard)Raging Grannies The Raging Grannies start the Silent March of Sorrow on Memorial Day, May 30, 2022 in Portland, OR. (Blake Benard)Raging Grannies A member of The Raging Grannies poses for a photo after their Silent March of Sorrow on Memorial Day, May 30, 2022 in Portland, OR. (Blake Benard)Raging Grannies A member of The Raging Grannies puts on their sash prior to the Silent March of Sorrow on Memorial Day, May 30, 2022 in Portland, OR. Raging Grannies The Raging Grannies pose for a group photo at Pioneer Square at the end of their Silent March of Sorrow on Memorial Day, May 30, 2022 in Portland, OR. (Blake Benard)Raging Grannies The Raging Grannies start the Silent March of Sorrow on Memorial Day, May 30, 2022 in Portland, OR. (Blake Benard)Raging Grannies A quote from Amanda Gorman sits on a bench prior to the Raging Grannies Silent March of Sorrow on Memorial Day, May 30, 2022 in Portland, OR. Raging Grannies A member of The Raging Grannies puts on their sash prior to the Silent March of Sorrow on Memorial Day, May 30, 2022 in Portland, OR. (Blake Benard)Raging Grannies Member of The Raging Grannies chat after their Silent March of Sorrow on Memorial Day, May 30, 2022 in Portland, OR. (Blake Benard)Raging Grannies Francoise poses prior to the Raging Grannies Silent March of Sorrow on Memorial Day, May 30, 2022 in Portland, OR. (Blake Benard)Raging Grannies A member of The Raging Grannies shows her sign near the start of their Silent March of Sorrow on Memorial Day, May 30, 2022 in Portland, OR. Raging Grannies The Raging Grannies start the Silent March of Sorrow on Memorial Day, May 30, 2022 in Portland, OR. (Blake Benard)Raging Grannies The Raging Grannies walk along Salmon Street during their Silent March of Sorrow on Memorial Day, May 30, 2022 in Portland, OR. (Blake Benard)Raging Grannies The Raging Grannies circle up at Pioneer Square at the end of their Silent March of Sorrow on Memorial Day, May 30, 2022 in Portland, OR. (Blake Benard)Raging Grannies (Blake Benard)Raging Grannies A member of The Raging Grannies poses for a photo after their Silent March of Sorrow on Memorial Day, May 30, 2022 in Portland, OR. (Blake Benard)Raging Grannies The Raging Grannies walk along Salmon Street during their Silent March of Sorrow on Memorial Day, May 30, 2022 in Portland, OR. (Blake Benard)Raging Grannies A grandmother holds her sleepy granddaughter prior to the The Raging Grannies Silent March of Sorrow on Memorial Day, May 30, 2022 in Portland, OR. Raging Grannies The Raging Grannies walk along Salmon Street during their Silent March of Sorrow on Memorial Day, May 30, 2022 in Portland, OR. (Blake Benard)Raging Grannies A member of The Raging Grannis poses with black roses at Pioneer Square on Memorial Day, May 30, 2022 in Portland, OR. (Blake Benard)