Two Oregonians Saved the U.S. Airline Industry From Collapse During Darkest Days of Pandemic

Early in the pandemic, the U.S. airline industry basically shut down.

That posed all kinds of threats, not the least of which was to the jobs of 50,000 flight attendants. The president of the Association Flight Attendants, Sara Nelson, worked furiously to save those jobs.

The current edition of The New Yorker includes a behind-the-scenes look at how communication between Nelson, who grew up in Corvallis, and U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, the chairman of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, led to Congress rescuing the airline industry.

Doug Parker, the CEO of American Airlines, told New Yorker writer Jennifer Gonnerman how it happened.

“‘Having a labor leader [Nelson] sit around with five C.E.O.s and work through how we’re going to stop airlines from shutting down was a pretty big deal,” Nelson said.

“In the days before their meeting with Nelson, he said, he and the other airline executives had been focussed on one person: Representative DeFazio.

“Parker recalled that the C.E.O.s kept tossing out ideas and saying variations of the same line: ‘I wonder if DeFazio will accept this.’”

Read the story here to find out how Nelson helped make sure DeFazio could live with the industry’s proposal. You can hear some of DeFazio’s other tales from four decades on Capitol Hill this Thursday, June 2 at First Congregational Church in Portland. The event is sponsored by the Oregon Historical Society and WW.