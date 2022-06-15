New Boy Scout Documentary Will Screen at Portland Art Museum June 16

The new documentary, Leave No Trace, directed and produced by Portland filmmakers, screens for one night only at the Portland Art Museum June 16 at 7 pm.

The film explores how a 2010 Portland court case forced the disclosure of decades of internal Boy Scout files about sexual abuse led inexorably to the organization’s bankruptcy in 2020. That bankruptcy is expected to result in a $2.7 billion settlement for more than 82,000 survivors. It’s the largest settlement in a sex abuse case in U.S. history.

A WW cover story published today describes how the film came together.

Tickets for Thursday night’s screening are available here.