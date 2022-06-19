Oregon Did Better With COVID Than All But Four States

The Commonwealth Fund released new data on June 16 that show, among other things, that in terms of the COVID-19 pandemic, Oregon experienced better outcomes than all but four states.

The century-old fund, based in New York, exists to promote better healthcare in the U.S. It provides a wealth of data on each state’s efforts in regular reports. For COVID-19, its researchers considered seven indicators including vaccination rates, hospitalization rates and deaths. Only Hawaii, Maine, Vermont and Washington ranked higher than Oregon.

Overall, based on dozens of indicators, Oregon’s heathcare system ranks 14th best in the nation but in some areas, we are an outliar: Oregon ranked better than another state in terms of hospital staffing shortages during the pandemic but 48th, i.e. nearly the worst in terms of “inappropriate lower back imaging,” i.e. doctor are ordering too many tests and 47th in terms of “adults who have lost six or more teeth.” (Portland remains one of the few major U.S. cities without fluoridated water.)















