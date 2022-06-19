Something Sinister Was Woven Into the Fabric of the Boy Scouts

The Boy Scouts are an American Institution. But within that institution existed some of the worst breaches of trust.

Young boys were isolated in remote locations and left to be preyed on repeatedly by pedophile scoutmasters who were cycled through the BSA’s administration like deranged priests through the Catholic church.

For years, the BSA successfully kept the details of these abuses from the public, until a Multnomah County Circuit Court case set a precedent for compensating survivors. That opened the floodgates for more survivors to come forward, not only bankrupting the Boy Scouts, but changing the narrative of the institution, which was once synonymous with virtue.

Today on the Dive, we’ll talk to former boy scout and WW reporter Nigel Jaquiss, whose new film Leave No Trace traces the rise and fall of the BSA.

