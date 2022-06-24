Dobbs Protest

WTF: Protesters march through Portland after the Dobbs v. Jackson ruling on June 24, 2022. (Blake Benard)

WTF: Protesters march through Portland after the Dobbs v. Jackson ruling on June 24, 2022. (Blake Benard)

DOBBS PROTEST: Protesters march through Portland after the Dobbs v. Jackson ruling on June 24, 2022. (Blake Benard)

WAR: Protesters march through Portland after the Dobbs v. Jackson ruling on June 24, 2022. (Blake Benard)

DOBBS PROTEST: Protesters march through Portland after the Dobbs v. Jackson ruling on June 24, 2022. (Blake Benard)

AMERICA: Protesters march through Portland after the Dobbs v. Jackson ruling on June 24, 2022. (Blake Benard)

DOBBS PROTEST: Protesters march through Portland after the Dobbs v. Jackson ruling on June 24, 2022. (Blake Benard)

DOBBS PROTEST: Protesters march through Portland after the Dobbs v. Jackson ruling on June 24, 2022. (Blake Benard)

DOBBS PROTEST: Protesters march through Portland after the Dobbs v. Jackson ruling on June 24, 2022. (Blake Benard)

KEEPING TIME: Protesters march through Portland after the Dobbs v. Jackson ruling on June 24, 2022. (Blake Benard)

DOBBS PROTEST: Protesters march through Portland after the Dobbs v. Jackson ruling on June 24, 2022. (Blake Benard)

DOBBS PROTEST: Protesters march through Portland after the Dobbs v. Jackson ruling on June 24, 2022. (Blake Benard)

SIT IN: Protesters march through Portland after the Dobbs v. Jackson ruling on June 24, 2022. (Blake Benard)

DOBBS PROTEST: Protesters burn a flag in Portland after the Dobbs v. Jackson ruling on June 24, 2022. (Blake Benard)

DOBBS PROTEST: Protesters march through Portland after the Dobbs v. Jackson ruling on June 24, 2022. (Blake Benard)

OUT OF TIME: Protesters march through Portland after the Dobbs v. Jackson ruling on June 24, 2022. (Blake Benard)