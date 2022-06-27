Readers Respond to LIV Golf’s Arrival at an Oregon Club

Once again, the eyes of the nation are fixed on North Plains, Oregon. Actually, the arrival of LIV Golf marks a shift of media attention from Portland some 20 miles northwest to Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, where members are quitting over the June 30 arrival of a professional tour backed by the Saudi government. WW spoke to three former members who recently resigned the club (“Great Pumpkin,” June 15). It’s just the second stop of the tour, which has become a flashpoint in national political discourse. Here’s what our readers had to say:

Big Biscuit, via wweek.com: “Obviously, Saudi Arabia is a nasty regime, but so is China, and I don’t see the golf world up in arms about Nike’s connections there. I guess at some point companies get so big that the economic downside of doing the right thing is not feasible. China has the consumers, Saudi Arabia has the oil. Easier to be hypocritical.”

Jon Koskela, via Facebook: “Not good for Oregon to have this kind of money linked to businesses. It is plain and simply wrong supporting Saudi human abuses that rise to real crimes against humanity.”

Jeff Butcher, via Twitter: “If there were an @pgatour event in Portland, I would drive three hours to watch the best players in the world. I will be staying home.”

Ayahuasca-Dreamin, via Reddit: “Never heard of this place, looks awesome. Guessing the LIV event and all the press is going to make memberships and tee times for the public course harder to get for a while. For every person that quits there will be many more that want to join.”

Kurt Chapman, via wweek.com: “Sounds like this LIV golf deal is a megamillion-dollar shitshow. Not playing golf myself or paying much attention to it, I Googled to see if they have a television deal. This Saudi enterprise does not. Given the documented history of the principal players (pun intended) from the House of Saud violence and human rights, spectators should stay away from this league and any tournaments.”

Charlie Crispen, via Facebook: “They canceled by calling on their iPhones wearing their super-cool Nike tracksuits and then congratulated each other over a nice meal of cartel-owned avocado salads.”

Maggie O’Connor, via wweek.com: “Good for them. I didn’t realize that Pumpkin Ridge isn’t locally owned. LIV is a disgrace. The players who have migrated from the PGA to the Saudi tour are exhibiting some of the worst traits of human nature: greed and an immoral disregard for human rights.”

consultinggigjob898, via Reddit: “They are going straight to heaven because they put their foot down on the LIV golf tournament and quit their private golf course that hosted their event. SAINTS.”

Betsy Larey, via Twitter: “My friend is a member, and he is resigning also. As a golf professional and a member of a private club, I will tell you it’s common protocol to discuss these things with members first.”

