Readers Respond to Federal Threats to Abortion Rights

In the hours after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, hundreds of Portlanders carried signs through downtown streets—a ritual of mourning for lost freedoms that has become familiar since the presidential election of Donald Trump. In last week’s paper, WW explored two questions posed by the court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson: How would Oregon Right to Life seek to reduce abortions in a state with robust protections? And how long until Americans begin sneering at the legitimacy of the Supreme Court? Here’s what our readers had to say:

Tony Clifton, via wweek.com: “Malcontents never know what to do with a win. They now have one less thing to complain about—and full access to reproductive freedom will always remain intact in Oregon.”

AntiFuggedaboutit, via wweek.com: “The vast majority of voters support legal abortion, but six unelected lunatics decided they know better. If Oregon flips red you can kiss your rights goodbye. Hell, if Republicans win back control of Congress, which seems quite likely, you might see a federal ban. So, in summary, do not vote Republican basically ever.”

Joshua Marquis, via Twitter: “A GOP candidate who says they oppose abortion choice is NOT going to be elected governor when two-thirds of Oregonians identify themselves as pro-choice.”

Mara, via wweek.com: “Last time abortion was illegal, the religious and the sanctimonious forced pregnant teenage girls to drop out of high school. Are these interest groups going to support them this time?”

GonzoVeritas, via Reddit: “The court ruled that we have NO fundamental rights unless they are specifically written into the Constitution. This is a HUGE divergence from the last 150 years of decisions rendered by the court. (Decisions made since the enactment of the 14th Amendment.) “Alito went back to English common law, pre-Constitution, pre-United States, to make his arguments. He propped up his reasoning with decisions made by a judge, Matthew Hale, that executed witches, allowed dreams as admissible evidence, and codified marital rape as legal and just. “Alito cited Hale’s decisions eight times in his own decision overturning abortion and, most likely, overturning a huge swath of other rights we thought were long secured.”

Steverino, via wweek.com: “Here we go again. What SCOTUS stated is the Constitution doesn’t consider abortion a ‘right.’ “If Congress wants to pass a law or put forth an amendment on abortion, there is NO restriction. Hence, it’s now a states’ rights issue. As an example, there is NO change in Oregon with respect to abortion. Kate and Tina can knock themselves out. “I think all the hyperventilation is cutting off oxygen to people’s minds.”

PDXBill, via wweek.com: “Americans in some cities have already stopped recognizing the legitimacy of property rights, local laws and the police. Hence, we see frequent rioting and property destruction.”

mattgen88, via Reddit: “Roberts has made his decision, now let him enforce it.”

