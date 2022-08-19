Portland Auction May Be Last Merch Opportunity For Nostalgic Bernie Brothers and Sisters

Supporters, including the former bodyman for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), will gather this weekend to celebrate Sanders’ legacy—and sell off a treasure trove of Sanders campaign merchandise.

Sanders never looked any better than May 17, 2016, the day he trounced his rival, former U.S. Sen. Hillary Clinton (D-N.Y.) in the Oregon Democratic primary by a 56% to 42% margin.

That blowout differed from results in adjacent left-leaning states: Clinton beat Sanders in Washington by five points in 2016 and in California by seven points.

But in the Willamette Valley, Bernie was king.

The Vermont senator fared less well against Joe Biden in 2020. And despite Biden’s lousy polling, Sanders has said he will neither run for re-election to the Senate, nor mount a 2024 primary challenge to Biden.

“I think Biden will probably run again, and if he runs again, I will support him,” Sanders told CNN in June.

So this weekend, Jessie Cornet, who served as Sanders’ “bodyman” (in effect, his personal assistant) in 2020, and two other Sanders supporters, Emma Easily Darden and Jonathan Tasini, are going to sell off a big pile of Sanders campaign loot.

“We’ve got the usual campaign stuff you’d think about like signs, stickers, buttons and shirts, hats and even coozies,” Cornett says. “But we also have some neat limited edition products like baseball cards from the Field of Dreams game Bernie played in three years ago today, art prints that few have ever seen outside of Bernie’s Vermont headquarters, and Public Enemy concert posters.”

The sale at 3020 Northeast Rodney Street from 11 am to 3 pm on Saturday, Aug. 20, isn’t how Cornett hoped his associaton with Sanders would end.

Cornett, a former Salem staffer and lobbyist, had high hopes going into the 2020 election.

“Once the pandemic hit, I was one of two staffers (me and a videographer), who got to be in [Sanders’] presence, Cornett says. “We built a studio in his house for live streams and interviews and such. It was a lot of fun, but sad.”