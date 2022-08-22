U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Will Visit Portland Suburbs on Wednesday

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) will make a campaign stop in the Portland metro area Wednesday.

McCarthy’s visit is intended to show support for three GOP challengers trying to claim seats in newly-redrawn congressional districts, which look different both because of the recent redistricting and the additional of a six congressional seat.

Over the past decade, Oregon Republicans haven’t had much of a shot an any seat except the sprawling Second District, which is overwhelmingly Republican and currently in the hands of U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz (R-Ore.).

Three things are different this year. First, nobody has every held the Sixth District before. In that race, state Rep. Andrea Salinas (D-Lake Oswego) enjoys a registration advantage over Republican Mike Erickson, a Lake Oswego businessman. But Erickson handily defeated a highly-regarded lawmaker, state Rep. Ron Noble (R-McMinnville), in the GOP primary and brings substantial wealth to the race.

In the Fifth District, Democrat Jamie McLeod Skinner knocked out incumbent U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.) in the primary, so that is an open seat as well. That’s a better opportunity for a pick-up for Republican Lori Chavez DeRemer, the former mayor of Happy Valley, than the GOP has seen for a long time.

Finally, the retirement of the longest serving congressman in Oregon history, Fourth District U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.), who has held his seat since 1986, gives the Republicans a chance in a district where they’ve long been shut out. In that race, Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle, DeFazio’s anointed successor, faces Republican Alek Skarlatos, the former Oregon National Guardsman who narrowly lost to DeFazio in 2020.

Democrats have about a 25,000-voter registration advantage over Republicans in the Fifth and Sixth Districts (about five percentage points) and about a 40,000 voter advantage in the Fourth District (about eight percentage points, which nearly doubled in redistricting), which means all three have the potential to be close races.

The non-partisan Cook Report says the Fourth and Sixth Districts “lean Democratic” while rating the Sixth District closer, a “Democratic toss-up.”

That’s more hope than Republicans usually have in Oregon, hence McCarthy’s visit, which will focus on the red-meat issue of crime, albeit from the safe environs of the Grand Hotel at Bridgeport in Tigard.

McCarthy will join Bentz, the three GOP congressional candidates, a slew of local elected officials and Gresham Police Officers Association President Tommy Walker for what’s being billed as a discussion of “Portland’s rising crime rates and the negative impact liberal policies have caused across communities beyond the city of Portland.”

McCarthy will appear at 2 pm.




















