It’s Official: Betsy Johnson Makes the November Ballot

Betsy Johnson will be on the ballot in November as an unaffiliated candidate for governor.

As was widely expected, Secretary of State Shemia Fagan’s Elections Division determined that Johnson far exceeded the 23,744 valid signatures she needed to qualify for the ballot.

Johnson responded to the news enthusiastically.

“Damn straight,” Johnson said in a statement.

“This is a momentous day for Oregon,” she continued. “We have an incredible opportunity this year to reject the extremes and elect an independent governor who will put Oregonians first. I am the only candidate running to lead this state who will both protect a woman’s right to choose and keep our streets safe.”

Johnson, who served 20 years in the Legislature before resigning last fall to run for governor, is seeking to become only the second unaffiliated candidate ever elected governor in Oregon. The first was Julius Meier (1931-1935).

She faces Republican Christine Drazan and Democrat Tina Kotek in the Nov. 8 general election.








