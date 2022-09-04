Readers Respond to Plans for a Freight Warehouse in a Hot Neighborhood

BLUE LIGHT SPECIAL: Militant political factions clashed in the parking lot of an empty Kmart last summer. What's planned for the site has neighbors alarmed. (Justin Yau)

Last week, WW revealed that the abandoned Kmart store on Northeast 122nd Avenue is owned by Zygmunt Wilf, whose other holdings include the Minnesota Vikings (“Viking Raid,” Aug. 24). His plan for the decrepit shopping plaza: build a freight warehouse and lease it to Prologis, the logistics company that helps Amazon deliver to your door. That proposal horrifies some residents of the Argay Terrace neighborhood, which sits in the center of Portland’s “arc of heat.” A fleet of diesel-fueled trucks isn’t likely to improve conditions—and flies in the face of the city’s climate goals. Here’s what our readers had to say:

Multnomah County Commissioner Susheela Jayapal, via Twitter: “Adding more diesel traffic to this neighborhood will increase pollution in an already-burdened, predominantly low-income and BIPOC community.”

jwight, via wweek.com: “Damn this evil logistics warehouse trying to bring food & consumer goods into our stores! And in an industrial zone, at that! Even worse, the guy who owns it is rich! Bogeyman! Climate change! NIMBY!

“Let’s block it so that the *checks notes* SAME NUMBER of trucks have to drive LONGER routes into our city from Clark County or wherever the hell else you’d site a facility like this.”

Mary Peveto, via Twitter: “The definition of environmental injustice: not stopping additional adverse impacts in already overburdened communities.”

R.O.W.L.F., via wweek.com: “Land value tax would solve this.”

Jason Mills, via Facebook: “We see what happens when a bunch of frightened leftists run things. Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, LA.

“The earth will survive a warehouse. Fear not!”

JohnQPublicthe3rd, via wweek.com: “As usual, one hand of the city talking about equity and environment sustainability is not talking to the other hand that’s rezoning land to expand the very thing the city rants against. Another example: Southeast Uplift group [urges] expansion of commercial properties & retail along Woodstock, while the planning bureau keeps approving apartments with no retail spaces. As those (needed) apartments get built without the retail, the other group’s plan will get torpedoed for generations. Thus no retail expansion and more driving needed to get what’s needed for the neighborhood. It would benefit everyone if the bureaus would stop being silos.”

Duckfootball1991, via Twitter: “I’d rather be across the street from a freight terminal that is busy during the work day and has predictable hours than a strip club or weed shop, personally. Or in this case a derelict building that’s a breeding ground for homeless people and drugs. That’s me.”

asampdx, via Twitter: “It should be a grocery store.”

Mace Detevis, via Facebook: “I think we need more affordable housing rather than a big warehouse. I’m still upset that the city allowed 100 self-storage units to be built within the city that needs more housing. Huge parking lot would be a great go-cart track.”

