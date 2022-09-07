We Asked Portland’s Five City Commissioners How Often They Come to the Office

Hundreds of Portland city employees are raising an outcry over the prospect of being ordered back to downtown cubicles. In a June letter, 70 employees who represent more than a thousand of their colleagues said such a demand would be racist, sexist and make them think about quitting (“Never Going Back Again,” WW, Aug. 31).

That means city commissioners have treaded lightly on the topic, and only one—Commissioner Dan Ryan—has offered a specific number of days that he’d like city employees to report to the office weekly. (He suggests three days.)

But leadership comes in many forms, including by example. So we asked the five city commissioners, including the mayor—how often they and their team set foot in City Hall on Southwest 3rd Avenue.

Mayor Ted Wheeler

Number of days in the office per week: His office wouldn’t say. But it said the mayor and all of his staffers work a hybrid model, meaning they must come in at least one day a week. Cody Bowman, Wheeler’s spokesman, says all come in “at least one day a week, though the majority of the staff comes into the office more frequently.”

On bringing city employees back to work downtown: “The mayor does not have the sole discretion to make this decision and council is working together to develop a strategy that goes beyond the return of employees who are currently teleworking to city facilities.…The mayor looks forward to reviewing the findings, providing direction and input to the strategy, and finalizing a recommendation along with his council colleagues.”





Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty

Number of days in the office per week: Commissioner Hardesty works from the office two to three days a week, according to spokesman Matt McNally. Her staff work anywhere from one to three days a week from City Hall.

On bringing city employees back to work downtown: “I believe many city positions will be able to perform most effectively in a hybrid model.…A side benefit is the reduction of single-occupancy vehicles traveling to and from work, which shows city leadership in reducing carbon emissions.”





Commissioner Mingus Mapps

Number of days in the office per week: Commissioner Mapps works from the office one to two days a week, says spokesman Adam Lyons, primarily because Mapps is one of two primary caretakers for his two children. Most of Mapps’ staff are there between four and five days a week.

On bringing city employees back to work downtown: “I have long said we need to reimagine the workplace post-COVID. Hybrid work models are here to stay, and we need to adjust. We have a lot of factors to consider, including employee satisfaction, productivity and economic impact. I want to take a balanced approach that considers all parties and the nature of the work.”





Commissioner Carmen Rubio

Number of days in office per week: Commissioner Rubio works from City Hall four to five days a week, as does all her staff.

On bringing city employees back to work downtown: “In over 13 years as a manager, I learned the importance of listening well and respecting when employees share a hard truth about their workplace experience. It is also true that Portlanders have expectations of their city government, and accessibility is one of those. I’d like to thank the many city employees—such as many of our employees in Parks and Recreation, for example—who have continued to serve Portlanders in person throughout the last two and a half years. These employees are required to be in the field and did not, and do not, have a choice about whether they work from home. We have to accept that where and how we work is evolving, and I’m committed to ensuring we do not have two classes of employees in these changing times for our workplaces.”





Commissioner Dan Ryan

Number of days in the office per week: Commissioner Ryan reports to City Hall three to four days a week. His staff comes in two to three days a week.

On bringing city employees back to work downtown: “I think all city employees should come in three days a week, and that work teams should identify an all-in day each week.

“We absolutely need to prioritize flexibility for child care, family care, personal self-care appointments, and to further incentivize transportation that will meet city employees where they are. As public servants, our mission is to show up and be accessible to all Portlanders. I go into the office three to four days a week: My team comes in every week, and my office is launching all-in Wednesdays in September. In-person collaboration and connection builds trust, and trust is the Np. 1 indicator of a successful and functional workplace. It’s time for us to be in solidarity with our city employees who have not missed a day of in-person service since the beginning of COVID.”