Northwest Portlanders Fear Beavers Fans Will Take Their Parking Spots This Saturday

Who’s scared of rowdy college football fans? Northwest Portland residents, who see a threat to street parking.

The Oregon State University Beavers are off to a fast start this football season, and they’re bringing the tailgate party to…Portland’s Alphabet District?

The Beavs face Montana State University on Sept. 17 at Providence Park—the stadium that typically holds Portland Timbers and Thorns matches.

Think that sounds like a parking nightmare? You’re not alone.

The Northwest District Association sent out an alert to surrounding residents earlier this month: “Attendees are likely to be less knowledgeable and efficient in their travel and parking habits than typical soccer season ticket holders and attendees,” the email read. “It is expected that a higher % of attendees will drive to the game and search for limited local on-street and off-street parking options.”

The association added that it’s not aware of any specific plans by the city or TriMet to deal with the influx of fans, other than the typical “major event” protocol.

