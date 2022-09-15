We’re Bringing Back Candidates Gone Wild

Does this election season seem a little dreary? We’ll take care of that.

WW is bringing back Candidates Gone Wild, a variety show that lets office-seekers slip out of their khakis and unknot their bow ties to compete in a talent show and pretend to laugh at their own foibles.

WW has resurrected the irreverent event—last thrown in 2016—with a mission to demystify politics, make voting more fun, and support local journalism.

Trail Blazers legend Terry Porter hosts. Storm Large will show up. Jo Ann Hardesty and Rene Gonzalez have confirmed.

It’s Oct. 17 at Revolution Hall. Get tickets here.