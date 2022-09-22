Multnomah County Provides Property Tax Relief to Manufactured Home Owners

In a county desperately short of housing, the people most vulnerable are at the end of the wage scale—including the more than 4,900 manufactured home owners whose median income is $38,000. That means they bring in barely half the $73,000 average in the county.

Up until today’s board vote, manufactured home owners got a break—they didn’t pay property tax until their homes’ assessed values topped $38,000 but they paid tax on the entire value once they crossed that threshold (the average assessed value for such homes was $40,740 last year.)

In a unanimous vote, however, the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners raised the taxable threshold to $50,000. And if a manufactured home’s assessed value exceeds that amount, the owner will only pay tax on the value over $50,000, not on the whole amount.

“We’re lowering taxes for the people who need that relief the most,” said Commissioner Susheela Jayapal, who along with Commissioner Lori Stegmann, proposed the resolution.

“There is more we can do, we must do, but this is a great step,” Stegmann added. “We are moving and we’re making a significant difference.”

County Assessor Mike Vaughn’s office estimates the new program will cost the county about $350,000 and as much as $3 million across all affected taxing districts.

But Chair Deborah Kafoury, who helped pass legislation that allows local jurisdictions to make such changes as a state representative in 2009, said the lost revenue is more than worth the benefit to low-income homeowners.

“These are really vulnerable people,” Kafoury said. “Anything we can do to help them stay in our homes and not end up in homelessness is worth our time.”