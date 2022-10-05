Advocates for Ranked Choice Voting Argue it Will Attract More Qualified, More Cooperative and More Representative Candidates

The conference room at WW’s office grew heated this morning when proponents of a city of Portland charter reform proposal argued with critics of the proposal.

In November, voters decide on a single reform proposal that includes three major changes: expansion of the City Council to four geographical districts, each represented by three commissioners; the elevation of the mayor to a chief executive, who would work with a city manager approved by the council to run all city bureaus; and, a new way of electing candidates: ranked choice voting with a single, transferable vote in each election (see the link below for an explanation).

Related: We Tried to Imagine How Voting Would Work Under Portland’s Proposed Charter Reforms

In the video below, the pro-reform side is represented by (from left to right) Reed College political science Prof. Paul Gronke; Debbie Kitchin, the co-owner of the contracting firm Interworks, LLC and Becca Uherbelau, an aide to Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury. The “no” side is represented by longtime civil rights advocate Kathleen Sadaat; David Knowles, the director of Transportation for Otak, an architecture and engineering firm, and Alisa Pyszka, the president of Bridge Economic Development. All spoke as private citizens.

Gronke presented the benefits of transferable ranked choice voting, arguing that voters would have more and better choices than in the current, first-past-the post system where only one candidate wins.

“It’s a completely different way for voters to think about it,” Gronke said. “I don’t have to choose my least-worst outcome.”

Reporters pushed back on his premise, questioning whether the issue is the mechanism by which candidates are elected or the candidates themselves.