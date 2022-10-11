A $10,000 Donation to Tina Kotek Gets You a Photo With Joe Biden

President Joe Biden beat Donald Trump by 61 points in Multnomah County in 2020, which may explain why Democratic nominee for governor Tina Kotek has enlisted the president for a fundraiser this Saturday (time and location to be announced).

Kotek Biden Invitation

A recent DHM poll done for The Oregonian showed 60% of Democrats will vote for Kotek, while 71% of Republicans say they’ll vote for GOP nominee Christine Drazan. That suggests Kotek needs to shore up her base, a task with which Biden might help.

Drazan, meanwhile, is also bringing in some out-of-town talent: Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will be in Aurora on Oct. 18 for a fundraiser.

Kotek and Drazan are neck-and-neck, according to recent polls, with Drazan showing a slight lead within the margin of error. They are also close in fundraising, with Kotek currently having a small advantage.

Although Biden has enjoyed some recent congressional victories, his approval ratings remain dismal according to the website 538, with more Americans unhappy with him than happy.

But if Americans are unenthusiastic about the president, Oregonians are positively glum about the standard-bearer of the Oregon Democrats, Gov. Kate Brown. New numbers released this morning by the polling firm Morning Consult again show Brown with the lowest approval ratings of any governor in the country.

Meanwhile, the three governor’s with the highest approval ratings, according to Morning Consult—Charlie Baker in Massachusetts, Phil Scott in Vermont and Larry Hogan in Maryland—are all Republicans leading predominantly blue states.



