Biden Visits Portland

President Joe Biden Speaks at East Portland Community Center Mr. Biden enjoyed the rope line. President Joe Biden speaks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the East Portland Community Center in Portland, his second visit to Oregon in six months, to shore up Democratic gubernatorial and Congressional candidates. He and fellow Democratic politicians emphasized his control of drug costs, and preserving Medicre and Social Security against Republican cuts. © John Rudoff 2022 (John Rudoff/Photo Credit: ©John Rudoff 2022)President Joe Biden Speaks at East Portland Community Center Sen. Jeff Merkley and Rep. Suzanne Bonamici describe reductions in prescription drug costs. President Joe Biden speaks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the East Portland Community Center in Portland, his second visit to Oregon in six months, to shore up Democratic gubernatorial and Congressional candidates. He and fellow Democratic politicians emphasized his control of drug costs, and preserving Medicre and Social Security against Republican cuts. © John Rudoff 2022 (John Rudoff/Photo Credit: ©John Rudoff 2022)President Joe Biden Speaks at East Portland Community Center President Joe Biden was completely at ease speaking in detail about cost reductions his administration extracted from drug companies. (John Rudoff/Photo Credit: ©John Rudoff 2022)President Joe Biden Speaks at East Portland Community Center Carmen Rubio, Parks Commissioner, introduced the gathering. (John Rudoff/Photo Credit: ©John Rudoff 2022)President Joe Biden Speaks at East Portland Community Center Rev. Mark Knutson (R), Lift Every Voice proponent of gun-safefy measure 114, and adviser Elizabeth McKanna (L), speak to supporters in the crowd. (John Rudoff/Photo Credit: ©John Rudoff 2022)President Joe Biden Speaks at East Portland Community Center Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden join Rep Suzanne Bonamici to describe reductions in prescription drug costs. (John Rudoff/Photo Credit: ©John Rudoff 2022)President Joe Biden Speaks at East Portland Community Center Arleta Christain, senior director of health and older adult services for the Urban League of Portland, introduces the President. (John Rudoff/Photo Credit: ©John Rudoff 2022)President Joe Biden Speaks at East Portland Community Center As is standard, the Secret Service had complete control of all security at the talk. (John Rudoff/Photo Credit: ©John Rudoff 2022)President Joe Biden Speaks at East Portland Community Center Mr. Biden enjoyed the rope line. (John Rudoff/Photo Credit: ©John Rudoff 2022)President Joe Biden Speaks at East Portland Community Center Mr. Biden enjoyed the rope line. (John Rudoff/Photo Credit: ©John Rudoff 2022)President Joe Biden Speaks at East Portland Community Center Mr. Biden enjoyed the rope line.