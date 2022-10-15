Biden Visits Portland

President Joe Biden Speaks at East Portland Community Center Sen. Jeff Merkley and Rep. Suzanne Bonamici describe reductions in prescription drug costs. President Joe Biden speaks on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the East Portland Community Center in Portland, his second visit to Oregon in six months, to shore up Democratic gubernatorial and Congressional candidates. He and fellow Democratic politicians emphasized his control of drug costs, and preserving Medicre and Social Security against Republican cuts. © John Rudoff 2022 (John Rudoff/Photo Credit: ©John Rudoff 2022)