Why Betsy Johnson Won’t Drop Out of the Race for Oregon Governor

Nobody told Betsy Johnson her campaign is over.

Recent polls have relegated the former senator and unaffiliated candidate for governor to a spoiler role. For the Democratic Party she abandoned this year, her presence is a serious threat to 40 years of controlling the governor’s office—although three recent polls suggest she’s more likely to aid a victory for Republican Christine Drazan than break the 20-point ceiling herself.

But in last week’s endorsement interview with the WW editorial board, Johnson in less than 4 minutes made as concise and compelling an argument for her election as we have seen from her all year. (It was compelling even though it was delivered remotely, since Johnson was feeling under the weather.)

Perhaps her strongest point: While donations from Nike co-founder Phil Knight have helped her match her opponents toe-to-toe in fundraising, it’s her opponents who are are benefiting from out-of-state dough.

“I think Oregon has gotten lost in this entire conversation,” she says.

Watch her full pitch below.