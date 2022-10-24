Tina Kotek Is Skeptical of a Multnomah County Proposal to Let Undocumented Residents Vote

One of the most unusual proposals on the Nov. 7 ballot comes to Multnomah County voters from the county—not the city—charter review commission. Measure 26-231 would extend the right to vote in county elections to non-citizens.

In a recent interview with the three leading candidates for governor, we asked each of them what they thought about the idea.

Democrat Tina Kotek, who might be expected to be the most supportive, said while she hadn’t yet read the measure carefully, it sounded “really costly and complicated.”

Her opponents, Republican Christine Drazan and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, proved no more enthusiastic. Here’s the (brief) tape:



