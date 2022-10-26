Behind Record Cash in Governor’s Race Are Big Geographic Differences in Origin

With nearly two weeks until ballots are counted, the three major candidates for Oregon governor have collectively raised about $60 million—one-and-a-half times the previous record.

“That’s disgusting,” says Jason Kafoury, a Portland lawyer and co-petitioner for ballot measures that would place limits on campaign contributions. Oregon is currently one of only five states with no limits. “Big checks are drowning out the chance for everyday Oregonians to have their voices heard.”

Many of the voices speaking the loudest in this campaign don’t live in Oregon. Of the money the three leading candidates have raised so far, one-third—$20 million—comes from out-of-state donors.

And for all her talk of getting big money out of politics, it’s Democratic Party nominee Tina Kotek who’s accepted the most cash from out of state. Such donations constitute 47% of her campaign haul.

“The people of Oregon are not deciding this election,” Kafoury says. “The national parties are—and that’s sad.”

Here are the totals as of midday Oct. 25, along with each candidate’s three largest out-of-state contributors.

Betsy Johnson, unaffiliated

$17.3 million raised, $1.63 million from out of state

Her largest out-of-state donors:

Sierra Pacific Industries (timber), Redding, Calif.: $501,000 Global Companies LLC (oil), Waltham, Mass.: $210,000 CalPortland (cement), Glendora, Calif.: $175,000

Christine Drazan, Republican

$19.6 million raised, $6.73 million from out of state

Her largest out-of-state donors:

Republican Governors Association, Washington, D.C.: $5.8 million Pahlisch Ventures LLC (homebuilding), Seattle, Wash.: $250,000 Brian Drouhard (Bluewater Farms), Othello, Wash.: $250,000

Tina Kotek, Democrat

$23.2 million raised, $11 million from out of state

Her largest out-of-state donors:

Democratic Governors Association, Washington, D.C.: $5.88 million American Federation of Teachers, Washington, D.C.: $500,000 Pacific NW Regional Council of Carpenters, Kent, Wash.: $500,000

Source: Oregon Secretary of State’s Office