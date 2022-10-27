GOP Legislative Spending Has Oregon Democrats Worried Enough to Call in National Money

Oregon House and Senate Democrats are doing something this year they haven’t had to do for most of the past decade: call for significant support from Washington, D.C.

Today, FuturePac, the House Democrats campaign arm, disclosed a $400,000 contribution from the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee Victory Fund and the Senate Democrats reported getting $100,000 from the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee. (Although the two committees have similar names and the same street address, they are distinct. Both have given periodically in Oregon elections.)

The DLCC Victory Fund has now given $775,000 to Oregon legislative Democrats this year, while the similarly named but different Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee has kicked in a total of $225,000 to legislative Democrats.

The flood of political spending that is the normal condition of the last few weeks of a general election has taken on a different aspect this year as the Democratic candidates at the top of the ticket—particularly nominee for governor Tina Kotek and 5th Congressional District nominee Jamie McLeod-Skinner and 6th District nominee Andrea Salinas—face potent Republican opposition.

The concern for legislative Democrats is that top-of-ticket strength for Republicans will cascade down voters’ ballots to state House and Senate races.

At the legislative level, there is also a big change this year: the more than $4 million raised by the Bring Balance to Salem political action committee. That PAC, which has ties to former U.S. Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.), the elder statesman and perhaps most respected figure in the Oregon GOP, has huffed life into what in recent cycles was often a moribund Republican legislative fundraising effort.

Democrats in Oregon struggle to compete with kind of corporate and wealthy donor contributors Bring Balance to Salem has attracted: Nike co-founder Phil Knight has given $2 million and four timber companies have given $250,000 each.

In addition to the money candidates raise individually, the caucuses for each party raise money. This year, the Democratic caucuses have collectively raised about $6.1 million to the $4.75 the Republican caucuses have raised but when you add in Bring Balance to Salem’ $4 million, GOP candidates have a rare fundraising advantage.

Republicans hope to use that financial muscle to, at a minimum, end the three-fifths super-majorities Democrats currently hold in each legislative chamber.