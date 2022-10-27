Should Merritt Paulson Sell the Thorns and Timbers?

Depending on next month’s election, the Portland City Council could add a soccer expert.

Rene Gonzalez played the sport at Willamette University. Years later, he helped build United PDX, the city’s largest youth soccer program. And he has some serious issues with the way Merritt Paulson, owner of the Thorns and the Timbers, does business.

“The Timbers were bullies in youth soccer,” Gonzalez says.

The teams loaned their names to youth clubs in the region, including the Westside Timbers (now called the Westside Metros) in Beaverton, the Washington Timbers in Vancouver, and the Eugene Timbers.

Gonzalez says the Timbers came to him at United PDX and offered a sponsorship, but it didn’t come with any money that United could use for player scholarships.

Gonzalez said no thanks. “United never wore a Timbers patch, and that was intentional,” Gonzalez says.

“The Portland Thorns and Portland Timbers have enjoyed successful partnerships in youth soccer in Oregon over the years,” says Timbers spokesman Collin Romer. “Without our support, youth soccer in the state would not have the reach, scope and stability that it does today.”

Our conversation with Gonzalez, who is running to unseat City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, started with this question: Should Merritt Paulson sell the Timbers and the Thorns? Momentum for such a sale is building, especially as the team’s powerful supporters’ groups launch campaigns to buy the clubs.

Here, Gonzalez was more circumspect.

“Should anyone force him to sell the teams? I don’t know,” Gonzalez said. “Now, the pitchforks are coming. For the good of the game, I don’t know if that should dictate their future either. At minimum, Portland values should be reflected.”

Other city officials and candidates were more forceful. Over the past month, we’ve repeatedly asked local officials if Paulson should sell. Here are their answers.

Should Merritt Paulson sell?

Mayor Ted Wheeler: YES

“The information revealed in the investigation by the U.S. Soccer Federation is horrific. This egregious treatment of women in sports is unacceptable and anyone who knowingly covers up allegations of sexual abuse should have no role in professional soccer.”

City Commissioner Dan Ryan: YES

“My understanding is that this decision is with the executives who run the National Women’s Soccer League and Major League Soccer and—most importantly—with Thorns and Timbers fans and sponsors. As a Portlander who has attended soccer matches since the 1970s, I know the relationship between the community and our Thorns and Timbers runs deep. "

City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty: YES

“I am outraged and saddened at the toxic culture and damaging behaviors exhibited by the Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns front office further revealed in this week’s investigative report. How long will it take for women in sports to be treated fairly? I stand with the Rose City Riveters and all Portlanders who are calling for Merritt Paulson to sell the team.”

Chief of staff Jillian Schoene for City Commissioner Carmen Rubio: YES

“She does believe that Merritt Paulson should sell, and certainly hopes and wants that part of any deal would keep the teams here because we are deeply committed to their success.”

County Commissioner Jessica Vega Pederson: YES

“We have the best soccer fans in the country, and we deserve a franchise we can all be proud of.”

County Commissioner Sharon Meieran: YES

“I have been lamenting the fact that right now things are so chaotic, and it’s sad that even the things we love and that distract us from our woes, like soccer, are fraught with abuse and dysfunction. Sell, and let’s move on to a healthier environment for the players and the fans!”

County Commissioner Susheela Jayapal: YES

“The values that have been displayed by the Timbers’ and Thorns’ leadership are not the values of Portland or of the team’s incredibly passionate and loyal fans. It should go without saying that sexual harrassment and other abuse absolutely cannot be tolerated and that people who commit it must be held accountable—not protected—yet fans had to keep saying it, again and again, for action to be taken. Yes, he should sell, and if he does not, he should be forced to do so.”

City Commissioner Mingus Mapps and County Commissioner Lori Stegmann didn’t respond.