Governors Associations and Tech Tycoons Write Big Checks as Campaign Enters Final Week

WAITING: Oregon Democrats are growing anxious with a week until Election Day. (Blake Benard)

The Republican Governors Association wrote Christine Drazan a $1.25 million check yesterday, bringing the RGA’s total support for her campaign to $7.06 million. The Democratic Governors Association gave Tina Kotek $250,000, bringing its total support for her to $6.63 million.

Campaigns disclosed two other very large checks from individuals: Nishad Singh, head of engineering at the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, donated $500,000 to the Democratic Party of Oregon. (It is unclear what connection he has to Oregon, but company founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been previously involved in this state’s politics.) The Oregonian reported today on the puzzling history of the half-million-dollar contribution.

In a less confusing transaction, Ryan Finley, founder of Survey Monkey, gave Kotek $250,000.

Kotek has now raised $26.9 million and has $526,000 on hand. Drazan has raised $22 million and has $2.63 million on hand.

Ballots must be dropped at official sites or postmarked by 8 pm on Nov. 8 in order to be counted.