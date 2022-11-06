Readers Respond to Record Spending in the Oregon Governor’s Race

Campaign spending in the Oregon governor’s race has now topped $50 million, shattering previous records. The sources of that money? The national political parties are bankrolling Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan, while Nike co-founder Phil Knight first backed unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson with $3.75 million before switching his allegiance to Drazan with another $1.5 million. WW has covered such contributions on a nearly weekly basis for six months—including three stories in last week’s edition. Here’s what our readers had to say:

Paul Forkner, via wweek.com: “I won’t hold my breath waiting for the Dems to decry the out-of-state money in this race.”

Gene Dieken, via Twitter: “So of the three Oregon governor candidates, the one who doesn’t have an in-state sugar daddy (Kotek) got a greater percentage of her money from out of state. And, that single sugar daddy (Knight) backed both of the other candidates. Beyond clickbait, what’s the real news here?”

Michael Kalkofen, via Twitter: “Wow. Phil Knight is really trying to buy a governor: $5.25 million to anybody but the Democrat. What are you afraid of, Phil? What do you have against working people?”

Emperor Zurg, via Twitter: “I blame Jody Allen for this. Phil wouldn’t have so much political money to spend if Allen let Knight buy the team.”

PDXbrocialite, via Twitter: “Rough day for all the libs that have Shoe Dog prominently displayed in the back of their Zoom calls.”

Tom Mcroy, via Facebook: “It’s crazy this election is so important to the national committees, though. It’s just Oregon. Jeez.”

SafeSpacer, via wweek.com: “Big lumber is supporting Johnson, big home construction is supporting Drazan, and big carpentry is supporting Kotek. I’m not sure what to make of all that. Maybe shift some of my investments over into the wood products sector?”

CHARTER REFORM CAN SPUR GREATER CHANGE

I was excited to vote yes for the charter reform package that is on our ballots this election. For years I have been working to make some simple changes in Portland (banning gas-powered lawn tools and keep our trees standing), and it’s been an uphill battle. I believe the reforms that we’ll vote for will enable good changes to come at a faster pace. We are in a race against climate change and these changes to our form of government will help. I encourage you to vote yes for charter reform. Albert Kaufman Southeast Portland

Clarification

WW’s endorsement on Ballot Measure 26-232 incorrectly summarized the measure’s language. It would extend the right to vote to “noncitizens,” a term the measure does not define. Multnomah County Charter Review Committee documents make clear, however, that the committee’s intent is expansive. Our endorsement has been expanded online to clarify that the measure includes all noncitizens, not just those who may be undocumented.

