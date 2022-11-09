City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty Concedes to Rene Gonzalez

On Wednesday morning, city commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty called political newcomer Rene Gonzalez to concede her loss in their heated City Council race.

Based on the amicable statements released by both challengers about the phone call, it appears the call was a gracious one.

“Commissioner Hardesty just called to congratulate and wish me luck in my new role. I want to thank her for her service to the city,” Gonzalez said.

Hardesty in a statement said: “Earlier today, I offered my congratulations to Mr. Rene Gonzalez. I wished him well in his new role.”

She added, “My hope going forward is that our city will be a place where people of all backgrounds can thrive, where no one is scapegoated because they are poor. This place we call home is suffering...We have made real progress, and now my colleagues on the council and across our community must shoulder the responsibility to create systems of care.”

The latest election results show Gonzalez with a 9-point margin over Hardesty. That amounts to a 20,000-vote difference.

Gonzalez will assume the City Council seat in early January.

The lawyer and businessman could likely be the most conservative member on Council come the new year. He’s strongly pro-police and ran on a platform of restoring order to the streets of Portland.

With Gonzalez on Council, there will likely be a strong four-person bloc on the council for votes concerning homelessness and policing.