Mayor Likely to Get Funding Boost for Campsites As He Eyes Seven Locations

Portland City Council will vote Nov. 17 on Mayor Ted Wheeler’s request for $27 million in preliminary funding from the fall budget adjustment to kickstart the six massive campsites he aims to build in order to ban sidewalk camping.

His request is likely to get at least three council votes, sources tell WW, but how those dollars are allocated could shift from now until the vote. That’s because Commissioner Dan Ryan is requesting that $6 million of the $27 million be allocated to rent relief.

That’s subject to change; that’s because Ryan’s request comes amidst Multnomah County leaders weighing whether or not to provide an additional $14 million in rent relief to prevent a wave of nonpayment evictions throughout the remainder of the year.

Meanwhile, the mayor’s office is speaking to seven different property owners about hosting the controversial 250-person sanctioned campsites on their lands.