Firefighters Have Contained a 20-Acre Wildfire on the Oregon Coast

On Thursday evening, Clatsop County firefighters confronted a 20-acre wildfire on Tillamook Head—an unusual and alarming conflagration in November, and the latest sign that Oregon’s fire season lasts far longer than once seemed possible.

The coastal blaze burned through the night, but by 7 am Friday, the fire crew had successfully contained it.

Thirteen response vehicles and about 40 personnel were required to staunch the two-alarm fire less than three miles south of the Oregon Coast tourist town of Seaside. There are no reports of injuries.

Seaside Fire & Rescue responded to the wildfire at 7:41 pm on Thursday, battling the blaze as unusually high east winds nudged it toward the private timberlands owned by Greenwood Resources (located near Square Creek Quarry). The cause of the fire was ultimately linked to “slash” piles (mounds of stumps and wood debris not used for the sawmill).

In a press release, the City of Seaside confirmed that fire conditions remain “dangerous,” courtesy of the dry east winds. With other wildfires active throughout Clatsop County, caution is being urged for campers.