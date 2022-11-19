For First Time in 20 Years, the Oregon Senate Has a New President

The Oregon Senate Democrats have elected a new leader for the first time in two decades. State Sen. Rob Wagner (D-Lake Oswego) will replace Senate President Peter Courtney (D-Salem), who is retiring after 20 years as Senate President.

Courtney, 79, first won election to the Legislature in 1980. He won election to Senate President in 2002 and has held that position longer than anyone in Oregon history.

The Senate Democratic caucus elected Wagner to the position at a post-election retreat on the coast.

Courtney hands over his gavel to Wagner, 49, who won election to his second four-year Senate term earlier this month. Wagner is currently the Senate majority leader. His colleagues selected Sen. Kate Lieber (D-Portland), a lawyer in her first term, as Wagner’s replacement.

The Senate president wields enormous power in the Capitol, determining Senate committee assignments, which bills get a Senate hearing and whether bills move forward to floor votes and, along with the House speaker, making sure a budget gets passed.

The Senate Democrats gave up one seat in the Nov. 8 election. That cost them a super-majority but they still hold 17 seats, with Republicans having 11 and one senator, Brian Boquist (I-Dallas), an independent.

“Senator Wagner is a good choice for the next Senate president,” Courtney said in a statement. “He will serve the Senate well. I look forward to helping him make a smooth transition into the coming session.”