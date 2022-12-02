Multnomah County’s Flavored Tobacco Ban Clears First Hurdle, Will Not Exempt Hookah Lounges

The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners told a big step toward banning the sale of flavored tobacco and nicotine products Thursday night.

Commissioners heard a first reading of an ordinance aimed at curbing the use of fruity and mint flavored products, which studies have shown are highly popular among teenagers and which can lead to nicotine addiction.

“This is an area in which we can make a life-saving difference through public policy,” County Chair Deborah Kafoury said, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting, which first reported on last night’s meeting. “The alternative—leaving the sale of flavored tobacco untouched—will only further solidify nicotine and tobacco use as the leading cause of preventable death in our community.”

It is already illegal to sell nicotine and tobacco products to people under the age of 21 but in a previous hearing, county health officials presented data showing that one in four Oregon 12th graders reporter using vaping products within the previous 30 days. County health officials have urged a ban, an idea that Kafoury and her four colleagues strongly support.

Not surprisingly, the 771 licensed tobacco retailers in the county do not like the proposed ban. As WW reported earlier, neither do hookah lounges, which are grandfathered into an an exemption from the state’s indoor smoking ban. There are only 10 licenses that have such a carve-out and just three operating hookah lounges in the city.

Related: Multnomah County’s Quest to Ban Flavored Tobacco Products Could Wipe Out Hookah Lounges.

Clovis Ain, the Syrian-born owner of Mr. Hookah lounge at Southeast Stark Street at 183rd Avenue told WW he often picks up used hypodermic needles drug users frequenting an adjacent county shelter discard but he now faces the loss of his business over the banning of a legal product. He noted the irony that Measure 110 decriminalized drugs including meth, heroin and many opioids but his customers, under a ban, would no longer be able to buy flavored tobacco.

“It amazes me,” Ain told WW. “Hookah doesn’t take control over your brain. You’re OK to drive after smoking hookah. But meth? Heroin? All this is OK, but we ban flavored tobacco?”

But while hookah lounges have strong supporters, health officials note that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, say a one-hour hookah smoking session subjects users 100 to 200 times the amount of smoke they would inhale from in a single cigarette. And, a coalition of advocacy groups including the American Cancer Society Action Network and the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids opposed it.

So last night when Commissioner Lori Stegmann proposed a carve-out for hookah lounges, her colleagues politely said no.

“What it comes down to, for me, is they are selling a product that is so incredibly damaging,” Commissioner Sharon Meieran said, according to OPB.

The Washington County Commission voted to ban flavored tobacco last year but before that ban took effect, a county judge ruled that ban violated a new state law. Washington County is appealing and Multnomah County officials believe that the ruling does not apply to this county. Campaign for Tobacco Free kids obtained a legal opinion from the Stoll Berne law firm that says the Washington County ban is likely to be overturned on appeal.

The Multnomah County board will hear the ban for second and likely final reading on Dec. 15.