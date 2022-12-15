Brown Hope CEO Says Board Will Leave Him in Place, Conduct Investigation

Cameron Whitten, the founder and CEO of the Portland racial justice nonprofit, said in a statement this morning that he will remain in his post as the organization conducts an investigation of the still-unspecified allegations against him.

Those allegations last week led Greg McKelvey, the president of Brown Hope’s board to email Whitten and Brown Hope staff that he was placing Whitten on paid leave.

The board—which consists of McKelvey, Whitten and another person—met Wednesday.

Whitten, 31, has proven himself a prolific fundraiser in recent years. Brown Hope raised more than $3 million in 2020, and recently announced a guaranteed monthly basic income for 25 Black individuals for three years.

Whitten issued the following statement this morning:

“The Board of Directors met last night and voted to reaffirm my role as active CEO of Brown Hope.

“It is impossible to provide a detailed explanation to the recent media articles, as they involve confidential personnel matters. I can confirm that our third party legal and human resources staff is working with the Board of Directors to ensure a fair and thorough investigation process.

“To be honest—I return to work a bit shaken, a little bruised. But most importantly, I am inspired by the outpouring of support as community members and Brown Hope staff rallied in defense of justice and due process.”

McKelvey confirmed that Whitten will continue to lead the organization pending an investigation.

The Oregon Department of Justice, which oversees Oregon nonprofits, has previously said it plans to investigate Brown Hope.