Nearly 800 Portlanders Sought Warmth at Emergency Shelters Thursday Night

Freezing temperatures and sleet on Thursday night drove nearly 800 Portlanders to seek warmth at five emergency shelters set up across the city by Multnomah County. Those shelters will remain open until at least Saturday morning, when temperatures are expected to rise above freezing.

The 795 people who went to a county shelter last night is a significant increase from the 394 who sheltered on Wednesday night.

Warming and cooling shelters operated by the county do not normally fill up to expected capacity. By Thursday morning at the Oregon Convention Center, however, capacity had doubled expectations. 280 people had sought shelter there.

Numbers for individual locations weren’t provided on Friday morning, but county officials did warn that slippery conditions had created staffing shortages at several shelters, and asked for the public to help. A signup sheet for volunteers is posted here.

The five warming shelter locations are (per Multnomah County):

Reynolds High School: 1698 SW Cherry Park Rd., Troutdale, OR 97060

Portsmouth Union: 4775 N. Lombard St., Portland, OR 97203,

Arbor Lodge: 1952 N. Lombard St., Portland, OR 97217

Sunrise Center: 18901 E. Burnside St., Portland, OR 97233

Oregon Convention Center: 960 NE 1st Ave. Portland, OR 97232

Those seeking shelter can call 2-1-1 to get a ride to any warming shelter. Free rides are also available on Trimet. Volunteers are needed at some of the warming shelters. To learn about how you can volunteer, visit this link.