Wheeler Will Send Wish Lists to Kotek and Lawmakers for Coming Legislative Session

On Dec. 27, Mayor Ted Wheeler will send a list of sweeping legislative and policy asks to Gov.-elect Tina Kotek and state lawmakers in hopes they’ll be included in the next legislative session, which. begins Jan. 17.

The letter, obtained by WW, is a refinement of a list of requests from two weeks ago.

The requests to Kotek include her declaring a homeless state of emergency and increasing the Oregon State Police’s traffic enforcement presence in Portland.

Requests to lawmakers include $26 million for Portland’s homelessness efforts, funneling additional funds toward the state’s police training capacity, legislation that would “provide pay parity” to public defenders, and additional funds for affordable housing construction.

Wheeler will also ask the Legislature to convene “a table of stakeholders to address civil commitment statutes in the 2023 session, including but not limited to: lowering the threshold for civil commitments to align with comparator states, the length of time individuals can be held who are experiences polysubstance or meth-induced psychosis, and statues related to transporting individuals to crisis stabilization centers.”

(Following the lead of New York Mayor Eric Adams, Wheeler first floated the idea of increasing civil commitments earlier this month —an idea that generated opposition from advocates.)

Another ask is for the state to “fast track” the construction of a crisis stabilization center, more often referred to as a sobering center, to allow people to come down off of highs or bouts of psychosis in a safe environment. Portland has been without a sobering center since January 2020.

The list reflects the magnitude of the city’s needs in the upcoming year—and its reliance on the state to fund most of the envisioned fixes.

The mayor has yet to solidify any locations—or enough funding—to set up the six massive tent encampments he hopes will replace sidewalk camping. And the Portland Police Bureau has struggled to hire and train police officers since the 2020 George Floyd protests to bolster its ranks. Wheeler’s list does not specifically ask for funding for the proposed mass camps, but it’s likely that a portion of, if not all, of the requested $26 million requested for discretionary homeless funding would go towards the plan.

State Reps. Rob Nosse and Maxine Dexter (D-Portland) met with members of the mayor’s office and Multnomah County Board Chair-elect Jessica Vega Pederson two weeks ago to discuss Wheeler’s requests.

On Tuesday afternoon, according to the mayor’s office, Wheeler will meet with Kotek to discuss how the state can bolster the city’s efforts to combat homelessness. This will be the third weekly meeting between the two leaders, and another one is scheduled for next week.

Kotek has pledged to declare an executive order laying out a statewide affordable housing plan on her first day in office.

The mayor’s office also asks in its letter that Multnomah County engage with the city on how to transport Portlanders to destinations other than to hospitals. (American Medical Response, which transports Portlanders to hospitals only, is under contract with the county.)

“This is not always where a person needs to go. Currently, when a client needs a different end destination, Portland Fire and Rescue has to provide transportation to that destination,” the mayor’s office writes. “Financially, the party that owns the emergency services contract (currently, the County) is the one who can collect Medicaid reimbursement. This makes reimbursement for City services cumbersome and inefficient.”