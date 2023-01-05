Person Set Fire to Century-Old Portland Church on Orders from Voices in Their Head, Court Records Say

The person accused of setting a three-alarm fire Jan. 3 that destroyed the vacant, 117-year-old Portland Korean Church walked into the Multnomah County Detention Center the next morning to “take credit” for the blaze.

Cameron Storer, 27, allegedly told investigators that they suffer from schizophrenia and set fire to the empty church because the voices in their head threatened to “mutilate” Storer if they didn’t burn it down.

Storer, who also uses the name Nicolette, said they moved to Portland about a year ago and is houseless, according to a probable cause affidavit. They take about 10 oxycodone pills a day for an injury, they told investigators. (Both the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office and WW are using they/them pronouns because Storer’s gender identity is unknown.)

“Defendant’s fingertips appeared burned and black,” noted Deputy District Attorney Eric Palmer.

Storer was charged Wednesday with first-degree arson, second-degree arson and second-degree burglary.

Storer told Portland Fire & Rescue Arson Detective Meredith Hopper that they had planned the fire either that day of the day before, and chose the church at the corner of Southwest 10th Avenue and Clay Street because it was empty.

Storer said they lit the fire in a second-story office of the church, where a desk was covered in papers. “Defendant stated they used a white Bic lighter to set fire to the papers on the desk,” Palmer wrote. “Defendant then exited the building and watched the glow of fire through the windows. Defendant reported walking to a nearby Plaid Pantry and then returning to the church to see if it was still burning.”

Arson investigators found Storer’s accounts matched the evidence at the scene. Drone footage indicated that the fire started in an upstairs, northeast corner room of the church. Photos taken inside the church after a previous fire showed a desk with papers in that room. Security cameras showed Storer entering Plaid Pantry after the fire.

And Storer provided Hopper with the white Bic lighter.

The church, which was built in 1905 as the First German Evangelical Church, was scheduled to be torn down this morning to prevent its steeple from collapsing onto Portland Streetcar overhead cables. But that demolition was delayed. The fire bureau has not yet said why.