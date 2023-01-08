Portland Has an Opportunity to Aim Higher

This week’s issue of Willamette Week features my favorite type of cover package: a big, weird “ideas issue” that loves Portland through the lenses of people who’ve committed to making this place better. “How to Save Portland” is a collection of big ideas that has the energy of a roundtable cocktail party discussion between your most galaxy-brained homies.

One of the big ideas was to let cops smoke weed. Another one was to import a Waffle House. One was to focus on a waterfront rejuvenation akin to the ‘Couve. Another was to redevelop downtown as a residential haven.

Some of these ideas are fun, most of them are practical, and all of them would make Portland a city worthy of its lefty, progressive notoriety. Well, except the Waffle House idea. I don’t want to fight anybody and I heard you have to learn to fight if you want to eat there.

This week I’m chatting with Willamette Week’s managing editor, Aaron Mesh. We’ll discuss how this collection of ideas, both commonsensical and experimental, each have the potential to reshape the city.

