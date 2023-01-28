Secretary of State Shemia Fagan Names Molly Woon Permanent Elections Director

Secretary of State Shemia Fagan on Friday filled one of her agency’s highest-profile positions, naming Molly Woon, the interim elections director, to the role permanently.

“Molly Woon is the perfect fit to lead the Elections Division,” Fagan said in a statement. “She has years of experience in public service and has served in two administrations at the Secretary of State’s Office. Her vision and leadership will allow Oregon to continue setting the gold-standard for free, fair, accessible and secure elections.”

Woon has held a variety of positions in Oregon politics over the past 15 years, working for the Oregon Senate Democrats, Multnomah County and former Secretary of State Jeanne Atkins, among others. Woon joined Fagan’s staff in January 2021 as a senior advisor, following a stint as deputy director of the Democratic Party of Oregon.

Molly Woon (Courtesy of the secretary of state)

She replaces Deborah Scroggin, whom Fagan pushed out in December. Although Woon lacks the elections background Scoggin brought from the city of Portland, two veteran county elections clerks applauded her ascension to the position of overseeing the state’s elections.

“Molly’s energy and enthusiasm have been a great benefit to Oregon’s elections officials for the last two years,” said Harney County Clerk Derrin “Dag” Robinson.

“Molly brings with her years of experience and professionalism,” added Tillamook County Clerk Tassi O’Neil. “She is an excellent choice for this position, and I look forward to working with her in this new role.”