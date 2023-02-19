Racing Commission Director Declines to Answer Lawmaker’s Questions About Betting on Dog Racing

Connie Winn, the director of the Oregon Racing Commission, stumbled out of the gate this week when questioned in a hearing before the Joint Ways and Means Subcommittee on Transportation and Economic Development.

Winn presented an update on her agency’s activities and budget Feb. 13 and then asked committee members if they had questions. It was a routine performance similar to the one every agency goes through—until the questions started.

What followed was unusual (see brief video below).

Subcommittee co-chair David Gomberg (D-Otis), asked Winn about her agency’s compliance with 2022 legislation that limited who can bet on dog racing in Oregon.

Gomberg and former Senate President Peter Courtney (D-Salem) passed a bill last year that prohibited online betting hubs Winn’s agency licenses from accepting bets on dog races from people in states where, like Oregon, dog racing is prohibited. That limits the universe of states to about 10 where dog racing is still legal.

Gomberg wanted to know whether the Racing Commission was following the new law and refusing to allow licensees to accept dog bets from Oregonians. But Winn declined to tell him, citing advice from her agency’s attorney at the Oregon Department of Justice.

A disbelieving Gomberg pressed his point, noting he’d first put the question to Winn in writing Oct. 5 and despite follow-ups, hadn’t gotten an answer.

She held firm. “I’ve been advised not to comment,” Winn said.

The Racing Commission oversees horse racing in Oregon. It was in the thick of a conflict last year between some of the state’s nine recognized tribes and a company funded by Travis Boersma, the founder of Dutch Bros., over Boersma’s desire to expand racing at Grants Pass Downs and expand betting there on what’s known as historical horse racing. Based on a DOJ legal opinion that the expansion would violate Oregon’s prohibition on off-reservation casinos, Gov. Kate Brown ordered the Racing Commission to reject the Grants Pass expansion. It did so unhappily

As horse racing dwindles (Portland Meadows closed in 2019, leaving Grants Pass as the state’s only commercial horse track) the commission relies on the licensure of what are called “advanced deposit wagering” companies, which offer betting on horse and dog races all over the world. The ADW companies license in Oregon handle a lot of bets—more than $5 billion in the first three quarters of 2022.

Winn’s refusal to answer Gomberg’s questions about the bettng on dogs is in some ways similar to the aggressive defense that Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission chair Paul Rosenbaum offered of that embattled agency at a commission meeting Feb. 14.

Gov. Tina Kotek responded to Rosenbaum by demanding his resignation.

A spokeswoman for the DOJ said the agency could not immediately explain why it’s taking so long for the Racing Commission to answer Gomberg’s questions.

Winn declined to comment. Here’s the video:



