Walmart Will Close Two Portland Stores, Laying Off 580 Workers

Walmart told state and local officials today in writing it would close two Portland stores, one on Hayden Island that employs 201 workers and one at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue that employs 379 workers.

Employees were informed of the closures today and were told the stores would close March 24, with all employees terminated June 2.

“All employees at Hayden Meadows and East Port Plaza are eligible to transfer their employment to other stores and we hope they will continue their careers with Walmart,” Lauren Willis, Walmart Global Communications Director for the Western U.S. said. “Walmart continues to be supportive of store leadership and associates at Portland stores. The company has invested in its associates and wants to keep them in the Walmart family.” (Walmart has stores in Beaverton, Gresham, Happy Valley, Tigard and Wood Village, among other places.)

Walmart did not cite a reason for the closures.

Last week, the company announced it would be closing stores this year in Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arkansas and Florida. The company cited low profitability. It made no mention of Oregon stores being on the chopping block.