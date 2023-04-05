No City Commissioner Rules Out Running for Portland Mayor in 2024

In 2024, how Portland is governed will undergo a dramatic shift.

Instead of five city commissioners, there will be 12. Portland will have four geographic voting districts, and three commissioners will serve in each district. They’ll be elected by ranked-choice voting. Bureaus will be overseen by a city manager, not clustered under the oversight of individual commissioners. The mayor will oversee the city manager and cast tie-breaking votes, if needed, on matters before the Portland City Council.

And though the city is a year and a half away from the shift, members of the City Council are already mulling their political options, including whether they will run again as a commissioner when their voice will go from one in five to one in 12—a considerable downgrade in power.

Another option: run for mayor.

WW asked each of the five city commissioners, including incumbent Mayor Ted Wheeler, whether they might run for mayor in 2024. None ruled it out.

We asked: Are you thinking of running for mayor in the next election? Have you ruled it out?

Commissioner Rene Gonzalez (via staff): “We have no comment on this election. Commissioner Gonzalez is focused right now on his stewardship of our city’s public safety bureaus and restoring Portland’s safety and livability through a challenging and unique period in our city’s history.”

Commissioner Mingus Mapps: “I am not going to comment about my future electoral plans until after the May 2023 election cycle is complete.”

Commissioner Dan Ryan (via staff): “The commissioner is focused on the work of his service area of culture and livability.”

Commissioner Carmen Rubio (via staff): “Commissioner Rubio is focused on the urgent issues facing our city—such as the need for more affordable housing options, community safety, and making progress on climate actions to meet our carbon reduction goals. The decision the Commissioner needs to make about her political future is second to the time and energy that needs to be spent on those urgent issues—and therefore, she won’t be making a decision until later this year.”

Mayor Ted Wheeler (via staff): “The mayor is focused on the top priorities facing the city of Portland today and will make an announcement closer to the election.”