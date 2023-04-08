What Tax Is On Portlanders’ May Ballot?

Our reporter quizzed voters among the cherry blossoms on the Portland waterfront. This is not our reporter. (Chris Nesseth)

Do you know how you’re voting in the May election? Scratch that: Do you know what you’re voting on in the May election?

In the second installment of Hot Mic, our weekly segment testing civic knowledge, we sent filmmaker Zave Payne to Tom McCall Waterfront Park with a question about a tax measure being presented to voters next month. But this wasn’t a political poll: Payne, a Reed College student, was asking fellow Portlanders what they knew about the measure they’re deciding on.

He asked: This May, Multnomah County voters will vote on a measure that would ensure eviction representation for all tenants within the county. This measure would impose a 0.75% tax on all… what?