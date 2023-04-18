Multnomah County and Cities Respond to Kotek’s Demands on Homeless Plan

Gov. Tina Kotek last week rejected the application submitted by the cities of Portland and Gresham and Multnomah County for their share of $200 million in emergency funding for homelessness, saying it was incomplete and lacked detail.

“I was disappointed,” Kotek said April 10 of the Portland-Gresham-Multnomah County plan. “They need to get their stuff together.”

That disappointment carried dire consequences: Without more information, the jurisdictions would get no money. That got local officials’ attention; they submitted a revised application April 13 that included specifics about how they would rehouse 275 families and create another 140 shelter beds.

“I appreciate the county chair, the mayor of Portland, and their staff for collaborating on these revisions to ensure emergency funds will be used to meet specific goals in our shared mission to reduce homelessness,” Kotek said April 17. “Oregonians are demanding accountability, and this was an important step forward in our work to deliver results.”