Kotek Wants Ethics Probe and DOJ Review of Cannabis Audit In Light of Fagan Consulting Revelations

Gov. Tina Kotek tells WW she has requested an Oregon Government Ethics Commission investigation and an Oregon Department of Justice investigation of the circumstances surrounding an audit released today of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission.

Kotek’s move comes after revelations that Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, who oversees the Audits Division, signed a consulting contract with an affiliate of the embattled La Mota cannabis chain even as Fagan’s auditors were examining the OLCC’s regulation of the cannabis industry.

Audit work papers show that Fagan encouraged auditors to incorporate the concerns of Rosa Cazares, the CEO of La Mota. Cazares and her partner, Aaron Mitchell, are large Fagan campaign contributors.

“It’s critical that Oregonians trust their government. That is why I am urging the Oregon Government Ethics Commission to immediately investigate this situation,” Kotek said in a statement. “Additionally, I am requesting that the Oregon Department of Justice examine the secretary of state’s recently released audit of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) and its cannabis program.”

Earlier today, WW reported that the Oregon Government Ethics Commission had received at least two ethics complaints about Fagan’s contract with the La Mota company. This afternoon executive director of the commission confirmed to WW that it had begun a preliminary review of those complaints.

Records show that Fagan recused herself from the OLCC audit one week after the audit had already been written in its final form.

La Mota’s owners, Aaron Mitchell and Rosa Cazares, gave significant political contributions to both Kotek and Fagan, among other top Democrats. As they did so, they and the companies they control racked up over $7 million in federal and state tax liens and battled over two dozen lawsuits filed against them in Oregon circuit courts.

Since March 29, when WW first published its investigation into La Mota, it has asked Kotek if she will return the over $68,000 in political donations made to her campaign by Cazares, Mitchell, La Mota and the political action committee Cazares controls. It was not until Friday evening–after Kotek asked for investigations—that she said she would donate $75,000 to the Oregon Food Bank.

“The contributions from La Mota were made legally during the course of the campaign for Governor,” campaign manager Meghan Cavanaugh said, “but in the interest of transparency and reducing any distraction from the work of the people, the Governor is making a contribution in the amount of $75,000 to Oregon Food Bank for food acquisition.”