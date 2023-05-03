Here Are All the Oregon Democrats Giving Political Contributions From La Mota to Charity

On April 27, WW first broke the news that Secretary of State Shemia Fagan was moonlighting as a contractor for the owners of the embattled La Mota dispensary chain—a job she took while her office audited the state agency that regulates cannabis.

Since that revelation, Oregon Democrats who received political contributions from the chain and its founders, Aaron Mitchell and Rosa Cazares, have scrambled to scrub any association with the company. They’re doing that by pledging charitable donations equivalent to campaign contributions they received from La Mota and its founders.

The total pledged so far to various nonprofits and charities is $152,000.

Below is a list of the politicians who, since April 28, have pledged to donate campaign contributions they received from Mitchell, Cazares, La Mota or the political action committee run by Cazares to nonprofits or charities. And the ones who haven’t.

Gov. Tina Kotek

Total La Mota contributions: $68,365

Donation: $75,000 to the Oregon Food Bank

Senate President Rob Wagner (D-Lake Oswego)

Total La Mota contributions: $12,500

Donation: $12,500 to Habitat for Humanity

Senate Democratic Leadership Fund

Total La Mota contributions: $10,000

Donation: $10,000 to Oregon CASA Network

FuturePAC House Builders

Total La Mota contributions: $20,000

Donation: $20,000 to Lines for Life

State Treasurer Tobias Read

Total La Mota contributions: $1,800

Donation: $2,000 to Portland Community College Foundation

Rep. Andrea Valderrama (D-Portland)

Total La Mota contributions: $500

Donation: Undecided, but says she’s “leaning towards” the Black Futures Farm

Labor Commissioner Christina Stephenson

Total La Mota contributions: $7,500

Donation: $7,500 to Northwest Workers’ Justice Project of the Cannabis Worker Resilience Partnership

Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson

Total La Mota contributions: $1,000

Donation: $1,000 to East Portland Neighbors

Rep. Dacia Grayber (D-Tigard)

Total La Mota contributions: $1,000

Donation: $1,000 to the Northwest Workers’ Justice Project

Rep. Hoa Nguyen (D-Portland)

Total La Mota contributions: $500

Donation: $500 to the David Douglas Education Foundation

Rep. Annessa Hartman (D-Gladstone)

Total La Mota contributions: $500

Donation: $500 to the Fathers Heart Ministry in Oregon City or the Gladstone Food Bank

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt

Total La Mota contributions: $2,000

Donation: Schmidt says he will give an equivalent amount—but hasn’t decided which charity.

U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer

Total La Mota contributions: $3,500

Donation: $3,500 to Classroom Law Project and OMSI

U.S. Rep. Val Hoyle

Total La Mota contributions: $26,000 (Hoyle returned $20,000 to Mitchell last year when Hoyle decided to run for Congress and dissolved the PAC set up to support her reelection as Oregon Bureau of Labor & Industries commissioner.)

Donation: None; returned to La Mota

Secretary of State Shemia Fagan

Total La Mota contributions: $45,000

Donation: $16,000 left in her PAC will go to the Oregon Humane Society.





And here are the politicians who have not pledged to donate political contributions from Cazares, Mitchell, La Mota or Cazares’ PAC: Beaverton Mayor Lacey Beaty, Beaverton City Councilor Ashley Hartmeier-Prigg (she says she’s used all her campaign funds but won’t accept further contributions from La Mota), and the Democratic Party of Oregon.