Julia Brim-Edwards Appears on Track to Win County Commission Seat

Portland Public Schools Board member Julia Brim-Edwards tonight appears to have won a comfortable victory over community advocate Ana del Rocío for the right to serve out the remainder of the Multnomah County District 3 seat representing Southeast Portland neighborhoods. Albert Kaufman, who runs a small marketing agency, is running a distant third.

The race to replace Jessica Vega Pederson, who won election to the county chair’s race last November, offered a choice between Brim-Edwards, 61, a former longtime Nike executive, now in her third term on the Portland Public Schools Board, and del Rocío, 36, who has served as a non-profit leader and staffer to Vega Pederson.

In the first release of ballots shortly after 8 pm, Brim-Edwards held a commanding lead over del Rocio, 60% to 31%, with Kaufman taking about 8% of the vote.

The first tranche of ballots included about 15% of all ballots. That’s likely to be more than half of all the ballots returned, given the history of recent May off-year elections and that means the outcome is unlikely to change.

Brim-Edwards responded cautiously but optimistically to the early returns. “If these trends continue,” she said, “I look forward to getting to work immediately on the critical challenges facing our community.”