Julia Brim-Edwards Appears on Track to Win County Commission Seat

The former Nike executive and Portland Public Schools Board member will serve out the balance of Jessica Vega Pederson’s term.

Julia Brim-Edwards (Mick Hangland-Skill)

By Nigel Jaquiss

Portland Public Schools Board member Julia Brim-Edwards tonight appears to have won a comfortable victory over community advocate Ana del Rocío for the right to serve out the remainder of the Multnomah County District 3 seat representing Southeast Portland neighborhoods. Albert Kaufman, who runs a small marketing agency, is running a distant third.

The race to replace Jessica Vega Pederson, who won election to the county chair’s race last November, offered a choice between Brim-Edwards, 61, a former longtime Nike executive, now in her third term on the Portland Public Schools Board, and del Rocío, 36, who has served as a non-profit leader and staffer to Vega Pederson.

In the first release of ballots shortly after 8 pm, Brim-Edwards held a commanding lead over del Rocio, 60% to 31%, with Kaufman taking about 8% of the vote.

The first tranche of ballots included about 15% of all ballots. That’s likely to be more than half of all the ballots returned, given the history of recent May off-year elections and that means the outcome is unlikely to change.

Brim-Edwards responded cautiously but optimistically to the early returns. “If these trends continue,” she said, “I look forward to getting to work immediately on the critical challenges facing our community.”

