Moribund Ross Island Sand & Gravel Headquarters Gets New Life

The headquarters of Ross Island Sand & Gravel at 4315 SE McLoughlin Blvd. has been largely dormant since the company, owned by Dr. Robert Pamplin Jr., closed its concrete division in January 2019.

The property, which is adjacent to the Springwater Corridor and publicly owned greenspace, now has a shiny new security fence around its perimeter to protect the assets of its new tenant, Portland Parks & Recreation.

Parks spokesman Mark Ross says the bureau is renting the site to use as a maintenance facility—and spiffing it up a bit.

“PP&R has removed trash and placed logs and mulch in the area,” Ross says. “The logs will decompose over time, returning nutrients to the ecosystem. Seeding and other native plantings can also occur between and around the logs.”

The property includes a 16,000 square foot shop, 6,000 square feet of office space, a yard covering 85,000 square feet and a large parking lot that for decades was home to RISG’s distinctive yellow cement-mixers.

Here are the terms of the lease, which began in September and goes for 10 years.