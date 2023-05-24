City Reaches Tentative Settlement in Americans With Disabilities Act Lawsuit Over Sidewalks

Last fall, a group of Portlanders with disabilities sued the city of Portland over street camping, alleging the city is violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by allowing homeless people to block sidewalks.

The two parties, after months of negotiations, appear to have reached a settlement. And next week, the Portland City Council will vote on whether to approve that settlement.

The details of the agreement aren’t clear, but in an email sent by one of the plaintiffs, Tiana Tozer, on Tuesday morning said that the settlement is “not everything we wanted, it won’t happen overnight, but we are confident that it will help people with disabilities get a faster response when sidewalks are blocked, and eventually deter camping on the sidewalks.”

Tozer requested that those supporting the plaintiff’s requests show up to City Hall on May 31 for the vote, since “Homeless advocates have outnumbered us at past council meetings, and we need to show the City of Portland that we are the majority, and we expect them to respect our rights as valuable members of the Portland Community.”

To approve the settlement as an emergency order next week, meaning it takes effect immediately, the Council will have to approve the vote unanimously. If one person dissents, the settlement will get a second hearing and will not be treated as an emergency order, meaning that if it passes at the second hearing with a simple majority, the order will take effect 30 days after the vote.

The settlement comes at a time when Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is pursuing a variety of ways to reduce camping. Wheeler is trying to establish six large sanctioned encampments across the city, each with capacity for 250 people. And he’s planning to ban daytime camping on city property, a goal that has no clear plan for enforcement yet. It’s unclear if either of the mayor’s initiatives are part of the settlement agreement the Council will vote on next week.

The attorney representing the plaintiffs in the ADA lawsuit, John DiLorenzo, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.